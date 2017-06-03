Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests one of its own on sexual charges

TULSA - The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own Friday on sexual charges.

TCSO Detention Officer Rickardo Williams was taken into custody for 2 counts of sexual battery, the charges stemming from allegations that Williams touched inmates inappropriately.

Williams was placed on unpaid leave on May 22

Williams was arrested after TCSO turned over the findings of its investigation to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors filed charges Friday afternoon.



