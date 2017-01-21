Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests detention officer at Tulsa County Jail

TULSA -- The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a detention officer they say was allegedly providing contraband to inmates.

Friday, Detectives arrested Detention Officer Dominick Angora, 21, when he arrived for his shift at the jail.

According to a press release, jail investigators began looking into a tip that claimed Angora was providing contraband to inmates

After being searched, investigators found evidence that was sufficient for an arrest, according to the release. Angora was arrested for possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a scheduled II drug and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Angora has been terminated from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: