Tulsa County DA: Shannon Kepler to face fourth trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- A former Oklahoma police officer is facing a fourth trial in the shooting death of his daughter's black boyfriend.



Three mistrials have been declared in the case of Shannon Kepler, who was charged in the August 2014 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in Tulsa.



Kepler told investigators he acted in self-defense because he thought Lake was armed, but no weapon was found at the scene.



Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a statement Monday that prosecutors and the Tulsa Police Department "are in full agreement that this case should proceed with prosecution."



In the most recent trial, held this month, jurors deadlocked after almost three hours of deliberations.

Kunzweiler released the following statement Monday:

"After consultation with the Tulsa Police Department, we are in full agreement that this case should proceed with prosecution. As I have stated previously, the very nature of our criminal justice system is premised upon the finality of a verdict. Mr. Kepler deserves that and so does Jeremy Lake’s family. As with all individuals who are charged with a crime, the presumption of innocence remains until a judge or jury determines otherwise."

