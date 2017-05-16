TPS votes to consolidate west side schools in cost-saving effort

TULSA -- The Tulsa Public Schools board voted Monday night to consolidate several schools on the west side in a cost-saving effort.

The decision is expected to save the district nearly $1 million.

As a result of the vote, the district will close Park Elementary along with Remington and ECDC Porter.

.@deborahgist just spoke with us about consolidation vote. Said district forced to b/c of anticipated flat funding from state legislature. pic.twitter.com/yjcf8OHlcN — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) May 16, 2017

The students at those schools will move to the Clinton Middle School campus, while the students at Clinton will be moved to Webster High School.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: