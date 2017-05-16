TPS votes to consolidate west side schools in cost-saving effort

8:35 PM, May 15, 2017
28 mins ago
TULSA -- The Tulsa Public Schools board voted Monday night to consolidate several schools on the west side in a cost-saving effort.

The decision is expected to save the district nearly $1 million.

As a result of the vote, the district will close Park Elementary along with Remington and ECDC Porter.

The students at those schools will move to the Clinton Middle School campus, while the students at Clinton will be moved to Webster High School.

