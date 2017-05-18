TPS sends out guidelines for walkout after Betty Shelby verdict, no students participate

Tornado Watch issued May 18 at 6:02PM CDT expiring May 19 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 18 at 5:57PM CDT expiring May 18 at 6:45PM CDT in effect for: Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Tornado Watch issued May 18 at 4:24PM CDT expiring May 18 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma
Flood Warning issued May 18 at 3:25PM CDT expiring May 23 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee
Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
TULSA -- Tulsa Public Schools prepared for a walkout of students in response to the Betty Shelby not guilty verdict on Wednesday.
Posts circulated on social media about a walk, but TPS officials said no students participated.
The district sent a “School-wide Plan for Walkout” to faculty on Thursday in preparation.
In the memo, teachers were instructed not to mark absences for students who chose to exercise their right if they went to the football field, the designated walkout area. Teachers were instructed to keep a list of students who left class.
The plan said security officers, counselors, social workers, teachers and the principal should be on the football field if the walkout took place. Teachers were told to be supportive of students and talk to them about peaceful protesting and their First Amendment rights.
Tashawna Bland, a parent of two TPS students, said talking about the Crutcher verdict with her children is inevitable.
“Some kids want to know,” Bland said. “My kids ask me. My 13-year old asks me, ‘Mother, what’s going to happen when I go to the next level?’ I tell him, ‘Son, stay encouraged regardless of what is happening.'"
Bland said she believes it is important for students to have the right to express their views.
“It also affects children as well,” Bland said. “They don’t want to go outside thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to get shot because of the color of my skin by a person who is supposed to have something to do with my life.’ “ Thursday was the last day of school for TPS.