TPD Bomb Squad at Air Force Recruiting Center in Bixby

Bixby, Okla--

Tulsa police's bomb squad responded to a U.S. Air Force recruiting center in Bixby late Monday night for a reported explosion.

Dispatchers tell 2 Works for You Bixby Police requested Tulsa Police's bomb squad around 10:30 PM for assistance at the recruiting center near East 103rd Street and South Memorial.

Witnesses say someone on a red motorcycle threw a backpack at the recruiting center, which then blew up. They believe it may have been a pipe bomb.

2 Works for You is on the scene gathering more information.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: