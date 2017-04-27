Top three new Tulsa flag designs submitted, voting begins Wednesday

TULSA -- Voting begins today for what could potentially become Tulsa's new flag.

The Tulsa Flag campaign has been working to get a new flag for Tulsa since November. Designs for the flag were submitted by Tulsans and narrowed down to the top three by an independent design selection panel.

Wednesday, the top three designs were submitted and opened up for voting.

To vote, text either A, B or C to (918) 376-5690. Voting will remain open for about two weeks, according to a press release. For more information click here.

Below is a brief description of the meaning behind each flag:

A

"The central element reimagines the current city seal while simultaneously representing an acorn, symbolizing the Council Oak Tree and the founding of the modern city of Tulsa. The center of the design comes together to form a ‘T’ for Tulsa. The black lower left triangle represents the discovery of oil that brought people and commerce to our city. The gold bottom right triangle typifies the Art Deco architecture in Tulsa that is a product of prosperity and innovation. The top triangle stands for our Native American heritage; the middle bar for Black Wall Street. The blue lower half represents the Arkansas River and the gold upper half symbolizes a new day and a promising future for our city."

B

"The dreamcatcher is a Native American symbol of unity, and here it represents the settlement of Tulsa by the Creek tribe under the Council Oak Tree. Within the shield, the color red honors the lives lost in the Tulsa race riot. The Art Deco style star at the center represents Tulsa’s future. It shows that our city heals from past wounds and flourishes as an icon of a uniquely American city. The horizontal line represents the 1901 discovery of oil, the “black gold” that brought substantial growth and commerce to this land. Finally, the blue field symbolizes the Arkansas River and the many resources it has provided throughout our history and today, while the beige field represents the warmth and community found in Tulsa."

C

"This flag is a representation that all Tulsans are interwoven with our city’s history to form a pattern of strength and vibrancy. Each of the six gold bars represent a different piece of our history that Tulsans said defined our city-- the founding of Tulsa at the Council Oak tree, the discovery of oil, our Art Deco architecture, the 1921 Race Riot, Tulsa Sound and Route 66. The bars rest against a blue background - a nod to the state flag and the Arkansas River. The center white diamond signifies safety, hope, and new beginnings. We are all, as a community, surrounding this hope to protect it."

