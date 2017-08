TULSA -- The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is helping local educators with free classroom supplies.

On Wednesday morning, it hosted its first open house for the "Stem Shoppe", which supplies local educators with school items. The shop opened at 8 a.m. in a downtown storage at 7th and Elgin.

The supply demand was so high that it had to close its doors by 11:30 a.m. More than 120 teachers from across the city stopped by to pick up supplies like rulers, crayons and items for STEM projects.

They're currently looking for more donations from local businesses. To find out how you can help, click here.

Any teachers who didn't get the chance to pick up any supplies, you can contact the STEM Alliance so it can include it in the teachers' wishlist.

