Texas fugitive, wanted for sexual abuse of minor, arrested in Tulsa
9:39 PM, Feb 2, 2017
Share Article
TULSA - A Texas fugitive from Corpus Christi, wanted for sexual abuse of a minor, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Tulsa on Thursday.
U.S. Marshals captured 31-year-old Pete Valdez on Thursday morning in Tulsa. There were two warrants for his arrest out of Nueces County, one for injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment and a another for sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 14.
Corpus Christi detectives provided specific information to the U.S. Marshal's Office after learning of the arrest. CCPD detectives say Valdez will be extradited back to Nueces County, according to their police report.