Texas fugitive, wanted for sexual abuse of minor, arrested in Tulsa

TULSA - A Texas fugitive from Corpus Christi, wanted for sexual abuse of a minor, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Tulsa on Thursday.

U.S. Marshals captured 31-year-old Pete Valdez on Thursday morning in Tulsa. There were two warrants for his arrest out of Nueces County, one for injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment and a another for sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 14.

Corpus Christi detectives provided specific information to the U.S. Marshal's Office after learning of the arrest. CCPD detectives say Valdez will be extradited back to Nueces County, according to their police report.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: