Coweta man arrested in Tahlequah for kidnapping, rape

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - A Coweta man is in custody for kidnapping and rape at a Tahlequah business in early January, according to a Tahlequah Police Department arrest report.

Robert Lee Johnson, 27, of Coweta, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Cherokee County Jail on the charges after police were called to a hair salon on Jan. 4 in Tahlequah where a friend of the victim said he heard her inside the building screaming for help and crying.

An officer went to the back door of the building and yelled for those inside to open the door or he would kick it down. Just before that could happen, police say the crying victim opened the door with only a shirt on.

As the officer searched the building for a suspect, he came upon Johnson sitting in a chair near a sink.

The suspect was handcuffed and he told police that the woman was his baby mama and they were just talking.The victim identified the suspect as her ex and said he had called her to come pick him up. She said she would if he returned her cell phone. She told police he had choked her in the past.

The victim said she and her friend had picked up Johnson and they agreed to talk at the salon, but when they got there he told the friend to stay outside and locked the door behind him and the woman.

That's when the victim said Johnson told her to remove all her clothes. She told police he then raped her at knifepoint.

Johnson appeared in court for an initial appearance on Tuesday and is expected back before a judge on Feb. 22.

