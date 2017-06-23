Study: local arts in Tulsa benefits economy with $228 million dollar impact

TULSA -- When you think of local art, places like the Brady Arts District and the Hardesty Arts Center come to mind.

But numbers from today's study show the effects are felt all through our region.

Every where you go in Tulsa you'll find art galleries, murals and paintings.

The study showed how local arts helps fuel full-time jobs and generate tax revenues for Tulsa.

"It's a big deal for all of us to come together nationwide and and get this kind of study put together," said Todd Cunningham, Arts Alliance Tulsa.

The study called Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 said our local arts contribute to nearly 8,000 full time jobs.

"What today tells, what these numbers tell is that the return on that investment is huge and it's working," said Cunningham.

When it comes to economic impact, more than $228 million is pumped into our region.

The study showed local arts contributed about $21.7 million for local tax revenues.

The mayor says the study doesn't account for the many Broadway shows and concerts that come each year to Tulsa.

Link to the full study.

