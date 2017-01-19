Student enrollment at public schools in Oklahoma increases in 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY - The number of students enrolled in Oklahoma public schools rose in 2016, increasing by more than 1,000 from the previous school year.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, 693,710 students were enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at the start of the school year, an increase of 1,040 over the 2015 total of 692,670 and 27,560 more than in 2011.

"Oklahoma schools are educating more students than ever before. Over the past decade, student enrollment has risen steadily, as have funding challenges. We must do everything we can to maximize our resources in order to serve a growing and increasingly diverse group of Oklahoma schoolchildren," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Oklahoma has 513 public school districts and 1,787 school sites, including 13 charter schools not sponsored by a district.

The 10 largest districts in the state:

Oklahoma City Public Schools: 45,757 students Tulsa Public Schools: 40,459 Edmond Public Schools: 24,403 Moore Public Schools: 24,355 Putnam City Schools: 19,475 Broken Arrow Public Schools: 19,059 Union Public Schools: 15,983 Norman Public Schools: 15,942 Lawton Public Schools: 14,747 Mid-Del Schools: 14,302

Enrollment at Broken Arrow public schools increased 1.01 percent in 2016. Enrollment at Tulsa and Union public schools decreased up to 2 percent.

Statewide, student population percentages shifted slightly this year. Most significantly, the percentage of white students dipped below 50 percent in the first time in state history. The number of Native American students also decreased, while the percentage of Hispanic students and students of two or more ethnicities increased. This school year, Oklahoma’s student population is*:

49.36 percent white 16.81 percent Hispanic 13.94 percent Native American or Alaskan Native 8.77 percent black 8.78 percent two or more races 2.34 percent Asian, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

*Numbers are rounded and may not add up to 100.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: