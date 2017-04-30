Storm damage reported across Oklahoma, water rescues performed
5:51 PM, Apr 29, 2017
3 hours ago
Heavy rains and severe storms caused damage and forced water rescues throughout the state on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management provided the latest information on damage and rescues:
Adair County Emergency Management reports significant flooding. They have conducted one water rescue today and have issued evacuations for 6-8 people. They have opened a shelter at the Chewey Community Center in Chewey Oklahoma.
Caddo County Emergency Management reports one mobile home destroyed, three homes damaged and numerous barns damaged. One airplane was destroyed. Three people were treated and released for storm-related injuries.
Cherokee County Emergency Management reports widespread flooding in Cherokee County, with 14 water rescues since 11 a.m. today. A mobile home park in north Tahlequah has been evacuated.
Kingfisher County Emergency Management reports wind damage east and west of Highway 81, including structure damage. Damage includes trees down, broken windows, and roof damage. One travel trailer was overturned due to high wind.