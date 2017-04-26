Injured cows, downed trees among damage in Adair, Oklahoma after overnight storm

ADAIR, Okla. - People living in Mayes County are recovering following late-night storms in the area.

Several homes southwest of Adair saw downed trees and debris scattered over their properties.

"Some of the metal off of my building hit his back porch, and he had a window sucked out," described Murl Littlefield about his brother's property next door.

He lives near 430 Rd. Littlefield's great grandaughter's playhouse was destroyed in the storm, and his shed was also damaged.

One family north of Highway 28 said that two of its cows were injured in the storm, and its shed's roof was blown off.

Also, Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative reported nine downed power lines near Diamondhead area. The company estimated about 62 residences were without power.

Crews are hoping to replace the power poles by 5 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: