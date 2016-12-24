State Rep for Tulsa, Broken Arrow district resigns after sexual harassment scandal

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma State Representative Dan Kirby (R-Tulsa) resigned Friday night amid a scandal in which a former employee receiving a $44,000 settlement in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Kirby announced the resignation about 6 p.m. to House Speaker-elect Charles McCallo after three days of revelations that a former assistant received money following accusations she made about being fired because of the battle she prepared to launch concerning sexual harassment while on the job.

Kirby wrote that he didn't feel like he could serve his constituents in District 75 which represents some residents in Tulsa and Broken Arrow. He said the resignation was effective Dec. 31.

Kirby started his term as a state legislator in 2008 and was not scheduled to end his tenure in that seat until 2018. The 58-year-old rep, who was born in Checotah, was re-elected to his seat this November defeating his challenger by 59 percent to 40 percent.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: