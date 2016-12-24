Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 3:19AM CST expiring December 24 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 4:40PM CST expiring December 24 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 8:55PM CST expiring December 24 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 9:44PM CST expiring December 24 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Washington
State Rep for Tulsa, Broken Arrow district resigns after sexual harassment scandal
9:06 PM, Dec 23, 2016
9:15 PM, Dec 23, 2016
Share Article
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma State Representative Dan Kirby (R-Tulsa) resigned Friday night amid a scandal in which a former employee receiving a $44,000 settlement in connection with a sexual harassment case.
Kirby announced the resignation about 6 p.m. to House Speaker-elect Charles McCallo after three days of revelations that a former assistant received money following accusations she made about being fired because of the battle she prepared to launch concerning sexual harassment while on the job.
Kirby wrote that he didn't feel like he could serve his constituents in District 75 which represents some residents in Tulsa and Broken Arrow. He said the resignation was effective Dec. 31.
Kirby started his term as a state legislator in 2008 and was not scheduled to end his tenure in that seat until 2018. The 58-year-old rep, who was born in Checotah, was re-elected to his seat this November defeating his challenger by 59 percent to 40 percent.