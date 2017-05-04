State Farm closing Tulsa facility, move to affect roughly 500 Tulsa employees
4:10 PM, May 4, 2017
TULSA -- State Farm plans to exit 11 facilities over the course several years.
The changes will affect approximately 4,200 of the company’s employees. Just over 500 Tulsa State Farm employees will be affected by the decision.
According to the company, employees will continue to have job opportunities at other State Farm locations.
“We understand the decision to exit these facilities directly affects our employees and their communities. While the exits will begin in 2018 and continue over several years, we are announcing this decision now in order to give employees time to make personal and professional decisions. The company will continue to have a strong local presence in these communities through our agents and local claims employees,” said Mary Schmidt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke out about the closure in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
“We’re disappointed to learn that State Farm plans to leave Tulsa in 2019 as part of a national restructuring,” Mayor Bynum said. “Our first consideration is for our neighbors whose jobs are impacted. Fortunately, there remains a demand for their skills in Tulsa and we have a network of private resources through the Tulsa Regional Chamber committed to keeping them here.”
Nike Neal, President and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber released the below statement following the announcement:
“Obviously, any news of regional facility closings is unwelcome, but State Farm has been a strong community partner since their Tulsa office opened in 1989, and we stand ready to assist as needed. It is our understanding that approximately 500 local State Farm employees will be impacted out of the 4,200 affected nationally. When the times comes, we at the Tulsa Regional Chamber will reach out to help any displaced personnel who may require assistance in locating a new job opportunity in our region.”