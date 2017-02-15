Stanley Majors, man accused of killing Khalid Jabara, waives right to preliminary hearing

TULSA -- Attorneys for the man accused of killing Khalid Jabara have filed a motion to question their clients sanity.

Wednesday, Stanley Majors waived his preliminary hearing. Authorities say Majors killed Jabara after insulting his race as part of a feud with Jabara’s family.

Majors allegedly spent years in conflict with the family, referring to them as "filthy Lebanese," dirty Arabs" and "Moo-slems." The Jabara family actually identifies as Christian.

