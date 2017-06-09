Standoff in Owasso ends in arrest of son of homeowners
9:49 PM, Jun 8, 2017
28 mins ago
Share Article
OWASSO, Okla. - The son of homeowners who had their house broken into in Rogers County has been arrested for burglary and threats to do bodily harm, according to a report from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
Here's what the Rogers County Sheriff's Office knows:
At about 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to a call in Owasso near 161st E. Ave. and 106th Street North to a residence alarm.
After arriving they discovered someone had broken into the house and that person they discovered was still in the house.
Upon talking to the homeowners, they discovered that the man in the house was their son, Denton Gage, approximately 30 years old.
They learned from his parents that he did NOT have permission to be in the house and that there is a history of issues with the man
He was taken into custody after Deputy Adam Hull talked him into giving himself up.
Owasso Police and Special Ops Team assisted in the arrest.