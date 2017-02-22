South Tulsa live-in nanny arrested for possession of meth after police respond to possible abduction

TULSA -- A live-in nanny is arrested for possession of meth and child neglect after her employer found her passed out on a bed and her 3-year-old son missing.

Officers arrived to the home near 81st and Mingo Tuesday evening for a possible child abduction.

Officers searched the home and found the child asleep on the fireplace hearth.

The mother was notified by the school that no one picked up her other five children. She arrived home to find the garage door and interior garage door open.

The mother found nanny Raela Baxter passed out on her bed with a glass smoking pipe. Police said Baxter smoked meth at some point during the day.

The child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

