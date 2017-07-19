Soccer teammates honor friends killed in crash in Purcell on Monday

TULSA -- Officials confirm a fourth person has died as a result of a deadly car crash in Purcell on Monday.

Lizzie Edwards, 13, passed away Monday morning at the OU Medical Center.

All four people were residents of Jenks, three of them children and dedicated members of a local soccer club.

A makeshift memorial has been set up at the soccer field near 61st and Highway 169 where these kids dedicated their heart for the sport.

Teammates of those who died said they spent Tuesday evening at the hospital, standing by their friends' side.

On Monday, they went out to the memorial to lift up their hearts and show their loved ones that they aren't saying goodbye, but see you later.

“God will be there for you, just keep praying, and he will make everything right,” Peyton Bartmess, a teammate and friend of those who died said.

It's a promise teammates are holding on to.

“[We’re] happy for the people who passed away, because they are in a better place,” Hannah Wright, a teammate and friend said.

A promise that one day, these soccer teammates, best friends, and sisters, will one day reunite. But the news of a deadly crash still weighs on their hearts.

“I was just in shock,” Segen Henley, a teammate and friend said.

Bartmess expressed the news as devastating to hear.

On Monday, a group of seven was headed home from Turner Falls, when they were involved in a horrific car accident, all while wearing their seatbelt.

Forty-year-old, Erin Van Horn and her son 10-year-old Zachary were killed along with 11-year-old Beck Kitterman and 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards.

Two others, 13-years-old Lauren Van Horn and 13-year-old Izzy Kitterman remain in critical condition, while 7-year-old Sam Van Horn was treated and released.

The news, shook a community to it's core, but strengthened it's bond.

“We’re signing the [memorial] to show our support to the families that lost their loved ones, and to be strong for them,” Bartmess said.

Love and prayers blanket the field where those lost used to play. It's a place where teammates reflect on the good times.

“They were always, like, funny, and always, like, making our days and making us smile,” Wright said.

The girls are reminiscing on the past seven years, where the bonds of friendship were formed.

“They've just always been there for me through everything,” Bartmess said.

While the reality of losing a friend seems too much to bare, the thought of gaining new guardian angels keeps these teammates strong.

“We’ll look up to them still and we'll miss them a lot,” Wright said.

The community has come together to embrace the families during this time. GoFundMe accounts have been set up and have exceeded $125,000 within 48 hours.

If you'd like to donate to the Van Horn, Kitterman and Edwards families, you can click the links here.

