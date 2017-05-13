Authorities say everyone OK after small plane makes emergency landing near Muskogee

MUSKOGEE - Authorities say everyone is OK after a small plane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon near Highway 64 and Peak Blvd. in Muskogee.

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they will have more information as this incident is further investigated.

According to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office a pilot and passenger of a small two-seater plane were taking a lap around the city a little after 3 p.m. when a caller notified them that the plane had to try to land on Highway 64.

The pilot told authorities that he lost power before he could get back to Davis Air Field just south of Muskogee and had no choice but to do the emergency landing, according to the report.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol also was on the scene gathering information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: