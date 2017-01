TULSA - Tulsa Police and the City of Tulsa were examining a sinkhole that was forcing traffic down to one lane on a portion of one of the high-traffic areas of midtown on Thursday night.

Cones were put up around the hole at the intersection of 15th and Peoria where the hole was forming on Cherry Street near the Palace Cafe.

2 Works for You talked with an employee in the area and she was concerned.

"It really scares me because it just seems to be getting larger and larger," she said. "I hope they can get it under control."

The police and City of Tulsa officials said they would continue to monitor the situation to make sure it was under control.

