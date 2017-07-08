Shannon Kepler's third first-degree murder trial ends in mistrial

TULSA -- Shannon Kepler’s third murder trial was declared a mistrial after just over three hours of deliberation.

According to the defense team, the jury was split six to six.



The former Tulsa Police officer is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend, Jeremy Lake.

His previous two trials also ended in mistrial.



Today, Judge Sharon Holmes ruled that the jury could also consider the charge of first-degree manslaughter. That meant if the jury did not believe first-degree murder fit the crime, they could convict him of a lesser charge.



It is unclear if the case will be tried again.

Kepler's attorney Richard O'Carroll said if it comes to that he will be ready. He said the prosecution may need to reconsider their position on the matter.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he is going to explore all options in the case. He did not indicate if it would be tried a fourth time.



