Several families displaced by fire at Western Pine Apartments, Tulsa Fire Department investigating

TULSA -- Several families have been displaced after a fire at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

The Tulsa Fire Department says they dispatched 14 units to a fire at the Western Pine Apartments around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say one unit in the eight unit building was destroyed by the fire. At least two other apartments were damaged.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

