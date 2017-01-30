Seven bricks of cocaine found in nose of American Airlines plane at TIA

TULSA - Seven bricks of cocaine were found in the nose of an American Airlines plane that was at Tulsa International Airport for maintenance, according to a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office report.

According to officials, a Boeing 757 was on its way from Bogota, South America, to Miami, Fla., on Sunday night when it was diverted to Tulsa for maintenance.

An American Airlines maintenance worker noticed some new insulation at the cone of the plane and pulled it back only to find the seven bricks of cocaine, TCSO said.

According to TCSO the DEA from Miami will now take over the investigation.

