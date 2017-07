TULSA -- A Rogers County man convicted of kidnapping and raping several women in 2014 and 2015 has been sentenced to 365 years in prison.

A judge on Tuesday made the sentence of 365 years to be served consecutively after Shawn Freeman was found guilty on 14 charges.

Freeman was arrested in 2015 after police said they were investigating a series of sexual assaults dating back to May 2014, with the most recent in September 2015.

Police said Freeman would pick up his female victims as they were walking and then sexually and physically assault them. They say Freeman would often identify himself as a police officer.

Police say some of the victims were prostitutes. They went on to say that prostitutes are part of the population that rarely reports being victimized, prompting them to wonder if there could be additional victims.

