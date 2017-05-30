Security cameras catch man breaking into Rogers County building hours before stealing truck

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say stole a truck and tools hours after breaking into a county-owned building.

Investigators said a man broke into the District Three barn, located at 2425 S. Warehouse Road in Claremore, Saturday at about 5 p.m. A few minutes later, deputies responded to the alarm call, but the suspect managed to hide inside the building and avoid arrest.

Once the deputies left, investigators said the man spent about seven hours in the building. Security cameras showed him ripping out wires in an attempt to disable the security and camera system.

Surveillance also showed the man walking around smoking a cigarette and even going into the break room to pour himself a drink.

Sgt. Daniel Welch, an investigator with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office, said this behavior is unlike other burglary suspects.

"We usually don't see that type of MO," Sgt. Welch said, "someone hanging around that long."

He said the man later broke into the key box and attempted to steal two county-owned trucks, but one got stuck after he drove through a fence and into a muddy ditch.

The man managed to steal another truck as well as several tools at about midnight Sunday, according to investigators.

Deputies are now asking anyone who may recognize the man or has seen the stolen vehicle to contact the sheriff's office.

