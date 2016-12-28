Sears, Toys R Us each closing one store in Tulsa

TULSA - Two prominent stores will close their doors in Tulsa, one of them very soon.

Sears on 19th and Yale confirmed it will stay open until mid-April, but Toys R Us at 14303 E. 21st says they will only stay open through the end of January.

In a statement released Wednesday by a Sears representative said it was a difficult decision but a necessary one.

"The store will remain open until mid-April," said Howard Riefs, who works for Sears main office. "The store will begin its liquidation sale on Jan. 6."

For those concerned about the Sears Auto Center, there is good news. The auto center adjacent to the store will remain open.

"The auto center is not closing," said Riefs. "We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and will be accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores as we have previously announced."

Tulsa has another Sears store location at Woodland Hills that will not be affected.

The Sears official said customers from the closed stores will still be able to shop on the internet or through a phone app, should they choose to do so. Customers also can shop for Sears items at www.sears.com/stores.html

Riefs also said in his release that those associates working at the Sears store on Yale that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at are Sears or KMart stores.

Toys R Us reps confirmed that the store in east Tulsa would shut its doors but gave no reason for the closing of the store.

