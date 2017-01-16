Search for missing Jay man continues, Bridging the Gap joins search efforts

4:32 PM, Jan 15, 2017
2 hours ago

Members of Bridging the Gap are aiding the search for a missing Jay man.

KJRH
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JAY, Okla. -- Members of Bridging the Gap are aiding the search for a missing Jay man.

Christopher Teel has been missing since January 2. Bridging the Gap began searching for Teel at 10:30 Sunday morning.

Members of they group say they weren't able to use drones due to concerns over the weather Sunday.

The group says they received a tip from someone in the Pryor area.

Anyone with information on Teel's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top