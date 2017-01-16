Search for missing Jay man continues, Bridging the Gap joins search efforts

JAY, Okla. -- Members of Bridging the Gap are aiding the search for a missing Jay man.

Christopher Teel has been missing since January 2. Bridging the Gap began searching for Teel at 10:30 Sunday morning.

Members of they group say they weren't able to use drones due to concerns over the weather Sunday.

The group says they received a tip from someone in the Pryor area.

Anyone with information on Teel's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.

