Sapulpa Police: Second body found after man walks into store covered in blood, dies

SAPULPA, Okla. -- Police in Sapulpa are investigating after they say a man walked into a convenience store covered in blood and died.

Police say the incident happened on Burnham Avenue and Main Street. Soon after the man died inside the store, a second body was discovered.

Sapulpa Police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

2 Works for You is working to get more information and will continue to keep you updated.

