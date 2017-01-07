Several animals killed in Sapulpa barn fire, investigation into cause of fire underway

SAPULPA, Okla. -- Several animals died after an early-morning barn fire in Sapulpa Saturday.

The Sapulpa Fire Department says three horses and two pigs were killed in the fire.

Owners were planning to show the animals at the Creek County show Saturday.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 6 in the morning near North Ross and East Hill.

The flames were reportedly so large, Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol could see the flames from the turnpike.

Fire officials didn't site a cause of the fire, but did say heat lamps were being used in the pig pens.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: