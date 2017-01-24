Sand Springs Police: Woman allegedly tries to lure child into van using french fries

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Sands Springs Police are warning parents about an attempted abduction near Clyde Boyd Middle School off west 35th Street.



“The first thing that went through my mind was sex-trafficking and that’s what concerned me,” said Parent Laura Edwards.



Laura Edwards said she feels lucky her 12 year-old daughter is safe.

“She followed her from the corner, well past the crosswalk where my daughter would normally cross, but she was too scared to cross at that point, because it meant she would be coming into closer contact with the van, so at that point she yelled at her, leave me alone and started running,” said Edwards.



Edwards said the woman kept asking her daughter if she wanted french fries, and her daughter said she also noticed a young boy inside the white minivan.





It looks like she’s trying to get her hands on a kid but we don’t know what her motives are, we don’t know anything,” said Sands Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner.



While the description of the woman is somewhat vague, heavy-set, in her 20's, with brown hair and glasses. Police said it's the same description given by an Owasso mother who claims she saw the same woman last week.



“The same vehicle description, the same driver description was seen in her neighborhood taking pictures of her and her small children as she was loading them into the car,” said Enzbrenner.



Edwards said she’s proud of how her daughter handled the situation.



“She would get in a vehicle and I would never see her again. She would be in another state, God knows what would be happening to her,” said Edwards.



Police also said the white mini-van had the letter “J" on the license plate. Officers are also increasing patrols around the schools for now.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: