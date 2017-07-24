San Diego Comic Con draws thousands of fans

SAN DIEGO -- One of the biggest Hollywood events of the year doesn’t actually take place in Hollywood, it happens at Comic Con in San Diego.

2 Works for You entertainment reporter Heather Brooker is in San Diego with a closer look at what draws hundreds of thousands of fans there each year.

You never know who you’re going to run into at Comic Con. The pop culture event welcomes everyone from Superman to Cruella, and everything in between.

Comic Con started as a convention based around popular comic books and artists, but has expanded into much more.

“TV and movies have become more prevalent as opposed to just comic books," said Sara Yilkomerson, EW senior writer. "And fans have become more knowledgeable. It’s a very well educated bunch”

This is also where companies come to launch new products, like a new app from amazon that helps teach kids to read.

“The idea is to make reading fun so that kids do it on their own volition," said Michael Robinson, Amazon education director. "They’re excited to do it, they want to do it, they’re in charge.”

During the day, Comic Con is all about watching panels, dressing up in costume, and shopping on the convention floor. But at night, it turns into a star-studded Hollywood event.

“My favorite thing is seeing all the cosplayers or going on the floor to get some star wars or muppet stuff," said actress Yvette Nicole Brown. "Those are my two things I search for every time I come.”

And the fans all come to Comic Con hoping to get a glimpse of their favorite celebrities. And if they don't see them, they can at least dress like them.

