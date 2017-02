SALLISAW, Okla. -- Saturday, Sallisaw Public Schools announced the death of a student, Clay Glass.

The school released a statement on their Facebook page Saturday that read in part, "Our deepest condolences and prayers are extended to the families and friends affected by this tragedy."

The school said grief counselors will be made available for students and staff.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: