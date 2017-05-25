Rogers County woman faces child neglect charges after near-drowning

CLAREMORE, Okla. -- A Rogers County woman is facing child neglect charges after her one-year-old nephew nearly drowned in her home's pool.

Investigators say she was under the influence at the time.

Rogers County Sheriff's deputies say the one-year-old is still in critical condition in Tulsa on Thursday.

They say he was airlifted there after 33-year-old Amanda Green rushed him to a Claremore hospital.

“He was underwater for more than a minute,” said Lead Investigator Daniel Welch.

But records say it wasn't long before nurses noticed something wasn't right...this time, with Green herself.

“They had some second thoughts about the stories they were getting so that's when we got involved,” said Welch.

According to court documents, deputies were called to the hospital and later determined Green was under the influence.

Green could only produce 14 of the 60 Xanax pills that had been prescribed the day before.

Deputies described her slurred speech, lethargy and no concept of time.

“I told the suspect in this case specifically I thought she had a substance abuse problem and I wish she would seek help, you know...no matter what the outcome of this case may be,” said Welch.

Welch said the child could be brain damaged, if he survives.

But he's still hoping for a positive outcome for all.

“Hopefully our kiddo makes it in this case, and we don't have to go that route,” he said.

Green is also due back in court in July for similar charges of driving under the influence with a child on board, stemming from an incident in January.

