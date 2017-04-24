Rogers County reserve deputy, jail minister gets home makeover

CLAREMORE -- A Rogers County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy got quite the surprise Sunday when he came home from a trip with his family.



Reserve Deputy Scotty Moree had no idea his friends and community members decided to spend the weekend giving his home a total makeover.



”This whole thing was last minute. I just think it’s going to be awesome to see and feel the love and support of his family and his friends community and all that stuff,” said Joel Smith, a reserve deputy and friend to Moree.



Moree just became a reserve deputy and jail minister.

He served with the sheriff’s office full time doing drug interdiction.

Smith says the Moree’s new home needed a remodel.

Moree’s wife is expecting twins.

Local contractor, Caleb Collins, wanted to donate his skills to a good cause.



“We’ve transformed something really you couldn’t pay somebody to take off and we’ve really transformed it into something that’s livable,” said Collins.

After battling addiction, Collins said he had another reason to give back to deputies like Moree.



“These men here— at first I hated them for it. They put me where I needed to be to be able to see who I’m supposed to be. And today, like I said I’ve gone three years clean and sober. I’ve got the support of my community and there’s no better feeling just to give back to somebody that’s once helped me from where I was,” said Collins.



The volunteers worked all through the weekend to replace the roof, flooring and walls.

The family is also getting another bedroom added on.



“Wherever you see anybody working there’s love that’s going into it,” said Collins.



“Serve and protect, that’s what we all signed up for, everybody that I know wears a badge they genuinely care for people, they genuinely care for their family and friends,” said Smith.