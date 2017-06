Tulsa--

The Muscogee Creek nation Lighthorse Police evacuated the casino floor at the River Spirit Casino in South Tulsa late Thursday night for a bomb threat.

Tribal officials tell 2 Works for You someone called in a bomb threat against the casino floor around 11:00 PM.

They say tribal police have a suspect in mind at this time.

Numerous guests were forced to flee the scene as police swept the facility.

2 Works for You has a crew on scene gathering further details.

This story will be updated as those details become available.

