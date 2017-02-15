Refugees from Burma, Russia set to arrive in Tulsa

TULSA -- About 20 refugees from Burma and Russia are set to arrive in Tulsa on Tuesday night.

The five refugees from Burma are excited to set foot on American soil, and now they're turning to Catholic Charities Tulsa for guidance.

Catholic Charities has worked to provide the families with a cart full of supplies and $1,125.

"Every refugee when they come has an amount that they are given to live on for three months." said Deacon David Hamel, the director of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities said that number will only decrease in the future.

"President Obama had an executive order that said he would allow 110,000 refugees in and we have every reason to believe President Trump's executive order limiting the number of 50,000 to stay," Hamel said.]

Although President Donald Trump's travel ban is currently halted, Catholic Charities said it did affect the arrival date of the five refugees from Burma and 14 from Russia.

"They were probably going to come the first week of February or even late January," Hamel said.

Congregation B'Nai Emunah partners with Catholic Charities. They'll provide an English second language class to mothers with children.

"Being apart of an ESL class can help in gaining citzen status so we're excited to help them reach that goal as well," said Sara Levitt, Director of Jewish Life and Learning at Congregation B'Nai Emunah.

An office full of basic essentials will lie in the hands of four families hoping to start a new life.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: