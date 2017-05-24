Red Nose Day 2017: Raise money for children living in poverty, share your red nose pictures with us

So what exactly is Red Nose Day?

It's an effort to raise money and change the lives of children living in poverty in the U.S. and around the world.

NBC is celebrating Red Nose Day with an entire evening of special programming to support the cause, starting with “Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day” at 7 p.m. CT, followed by a special 8 p.m. episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day” with Julia Roberts venturing to Kenya, leading up to NBC’s third annual “The Red Nose Day Special” at 9 p.m.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced that it will match up to $1 million in donations made to Red Nose Day in the U.S. using Facebook’s charitable giving tools -- enabling people to double the impact of their contribution.

Red Nose Day launched in America in 2015 and, with generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, has raised more than $60 million in its first two years in the U.S. People across the country are encouraged to support the cause by coming together and wearing their Red Noses, organizing fundraising events, and watching and donating during the night of Red Nose Day programming on NBC.

