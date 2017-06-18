PSO: South Tulsa residents have power restored

PSO officials say that one-third of the nearly 3,000 customers that were without power Sunday due to thunderstorms moving through the Green Country area have been restored and the rest will be back on around noon.

Morning thunderstorms were the culprit in leaving nearly 3,000 customers in Green Country without electricity.

According to the PSO outage map, 1,804 of those customers were in south Tulsa in the 101st and Sheridan area. Those customers now have electricity, PSO says.

Other areas near the metro Tulsa area reporting outages were Prue, Sand Springs, Catoosa, a couple of spots on east 11th St., but most outside of south Tulsa were fewer than 100 customers out. According to PSO, Catoosa is the largest outage as of 9:15 a.m. with 375 without electricity of the 984 that are still out in the metro area.

OG&E reported about 8,000 power outages after Saturday's storms moved through southeastern Oklahoma in the Warner - Webbers Falls area, but that number had decreased to around 1,000 still down by 9 a.m. Sunday.

At one point Saturday, Warner police said the entire town went dark.

No word yet on how soon power is expected back in the south Tulsa area.

