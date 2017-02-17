Pryor substitute teacher arrested after police say he exposed children to porn in class

PRYOR, Okla. -- A substitute teacher in Pryor was arrested on Thursday after police said he exposed students to porn.

John Autry, 58, is now facing child neglect charges.

A court affidavit states police responded to the Junior High School after a student said she was in class and heard some students laughing. She reports that when she looked up, she noticed there were genitals on the smart board screen and an arrow appeared to be scrolling through still photos.

When asked by police what happened, Autry said he had been watching pornography off and on throughout the day using his teacher login.

According to the affidavit, Autry sent in attendance during the fifth hour and didn't realize the pornographic images were up on the smart board.

Police say 23 students ranging in age from 12-14 were present in the classroom at the time of the incident.

