WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Prosecutors filed first degree murder charges again Joshua Blaylock Wednesday in Wagoner County District Court.



Prosecutors said Blaylock was charged in connection with the April 21 shooting death of Danny Potts.



Wagoner County First Assistant District Attorney Jack Thorp said Blaylock is being held without bond at the Wagoner County Jail.



Police said Blaylock led investigators to where he buried Potts’ body over the weekend in Osage County.



The burial site is 80 miles away from where police said they received a 911 call Friday about someone being shot in the head and dragged off in an orange pickup.



Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said his department worked with agencies from all over the state to find Blaylock and Potts.



“We were contacting several different agencies or entities that we could come up with that had any information or any previous contact with Blaylock,” said Haley.



Police said a tip was called in after someone spotted the orange pickup in the Turley area.



Haley said Tulsa Police, US Marshals, and his investigators found and arrested Blaylock at a home in Turley.



Haley said Blaylock led investigators to where he buried Potts’ body in the small Lake Keystone community of Osage.



“He panicked. He was trying to get away from where he was,” said Haley.



Chief Haley and First District Attorney Thorp said Blaylock’s arrest was made possible by countless deputies, OSBI agents, officers and US Marshals task force members.

”Every agency we spoke to was more than willing to, more than happy to help us in any way they could. I’m sure a lot of those agencies incurred overtime hours and things like that trying to get this thing taken care of and get it resolved,” said Haley.



2 Works For You spoke with Potts’ mother Wednesday. She said she still hasn’t been able to see her son and hasn’t been able to process what’s happened just yet.



Police hope Blaylock’s arrest is a step towards closure for Potts’ family.



Potts’ friends and family have set up a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral costs.



Thorp said Blaylock is expected to make his initial appearance in court on May 2.

