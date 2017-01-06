Prosecutor: Rogers County man sentenced on child sexual charges conviction

ROGERS COUNTY - A Rogers County man was sentenced to a total of 67 years in prison Thursday in district court in what the prosecutor says was "the worst case of child sexual abuse she's ever seen."

Kenneth Batten of Claremore was sentence to 37 years for nine counts of rape and sexual abuse in the assault of an infant family member, according to court records. He was sentenced to 20 years for manufacturing and distributing child pornography and 10 years for soliciting sexual conduct through use of technology. The sentences are to run concurrently.

In 2016, Batten was sentenced to 25 years on similar federal charges.

In the investigation done by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, authorities said Batten admitted to them that he had downloaded child pornography, producing and distributing child pornography of his own infant child who was born in 2014, and raping his child by instrumentation.

More details on this case as they come in.

