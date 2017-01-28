Proposed Mexican import tax could affect local businesses

President Trump is mulling over a 20% tax on Mexican imports.

If it's approved, it could drive up the cost of several goods, including some you may not think of.

“It will have some effect. Some greater than others,” said Music Store owner Larry York.

Imposing a tariff may not turn into the day the music died, but it'll certainly make it more expensive.

“The Mexican labor...that makes the price a lot lower,” said York.

York's talking about the legendary brand Fender...its line of Mexican guitars are designed to be the most affordable.

“There's a lot of players that come in and play these Mexican instruments and like them better than the American product,” York said.

The sound of music isn't the only thing affected.

Mexico is responsible for $300B worth of goods to the U.S...everything from avocadoes, tomatoes and sugar...to beer, tequila and even cars.

Each product is driven up several bucks to get wall construction underway.

“By doing it that way, we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That's really going to provide the funding,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

As for York's Music Store, he says he hates seeing prices go up.

But he's determined to keep the music for Tulsans alive...and affordable.

“No, I'm not all for seeing that happen, but I'm all for seeing more jobs in this country, and more people producing quality instruments at an affordable price,” he said.

President Trump says the proposed tariff is among a long list of ideas to pay for the Mexican border wall.

Non-partisan group, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, estimates the border wall will cost about $120 per American household.