Pregnant woman hit by car near BOK Center, police searching for driver

TULSA - A Broken Arrow woman is recovering along with her unborn baby after a car plowed over the mom-to-be and left the scene.



Tulsa police say it happened near the BOK Center at 1st and Denver after the Ariana Grande concert Thursday night.



Witnesses say it was dark blue SUV or HHR that plowed into 30-year-old Nicole Lewis and left the scene.



The victim’s mother says a group of bystanders made a circle around her daughter to prevent other cars from hitting her.



Nicole’s mother, Stephanie Lewis, describes getting a phone call from her daughter’s cell phone. A stranger was on the other end.



“It sent me into a panic, I just heard screaming,” said Lewis. “Just tell me what street she's on, tell me where she's at. The lady did tell me where she was at and I said, ‘was she alive?’”



The family says they are getting ready for a baby shower. It’s been planned for months and the soon to be mommy says she wouldn’t miss the shower for anything, including a broken leg.

