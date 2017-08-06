EF2 tornado causes damage overnight to buildings, restaurants in midtown Tulsa

TULSA -- The National Weather Service confirms that an EF2 tornado swept through Tulsa overnight Sunday.

The City of Tulsa will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

Click play to watch the press conference below:

The tornado caused massive damage to local businesses and sent 26 people to the hospital.

Police said the possible tornado traveled along E. 41st Street from Yale to Mingo. The powerful winds caused roofs and walls to collapse at several businesses in the area. They also brought down signs and utility poles, causing outages for thousands of people.

PHOTOS: Storm rips through midtown Tulsa Sunday morning

Several homes have also been reportedly damaged in the neighborhoods close to the businesses.

Police have closed off 41st Street, and officers said access to businesses will not be allowed Sunday because of all the debris and damage.

