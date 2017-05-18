TULSA, Okla. - Police say a woman was shot and killed during a robbery at an apartment complex in east Tulsa.

Officers responded to the Sawmill Apartments at 12903 E. 35th Place around 4 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was walking from her car to an apartment when she was approached by two men who tried to rob her. During the robbery, police say the victim tried to take the suspect's gun, and she was shot in the forehead.

Police say the suspects took off in a car that was waiting for them in front of the complex.

They're interviewing any potential witnesses at this time.

This is the city's 29th homicide since the beginning of the year.

