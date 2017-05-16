Police investigate after woman shot at northeast Tulsa home

TULSA -- Police are responding Tuesday afternoon to a home invasion and shooting in northeast Tulsa.

The shooting was reported in the 3300 block of East Independence Street. A neighbor told police she found a woman who was shot on the front porch.

Police said the woman was shot in her stomach inside the home.

EMSA crews transported the woman from the scene with serious injuries.

Officers say the suspect took off in her car...a black Mazda 3X with Oklahoma plates 349 JQR. @KJRH2HD — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) May 16, 2017

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: