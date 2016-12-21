Police investigating possible homicide after finding man dead inside South Tulsa apartment

TULSA -- Tulsa Police have arrested a woman after a man's body was found at a south Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Yania Parker, 32, for first degree murder.

The victim's mother found her son's body at the South Port Apartments located near 61st Street and Highway 169 Tuesday morning.

Detectives say the victim is a man in his 30's who died from a gunshot wound.

