STILLWATER -- Police in Stillwater are investigating after they said a bail bondsman shot and killed a man.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of West 7th Avenue at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the bondsman had called the man into her office with the intent of taking him into custody when a fight broke out over a gun.

The man was shot and killed during the fight.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

